Roanoke couple creates challenge to help people stay active despite coronavirus restrictions

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re looking for ways to be physically active during the coronavirus pandemic, there’s a new challenge you can try.

Sean Cook and his wife created the 540 Quarantine Challenge.

You can choose between one of three challenges to help you get moving:

The Climber: Race is May 1 and required runners to climb 540 feet of elevation each hour and will continue until no runners are left. The winner received a pair of Thumbs Up Runners socks and BOCO Hat. The 54 Mile or 108 Mile Race: You can start running any time before May 29 but must declare a start time and distance by May 15. The best times for the 54- and 108- mile distances get BOCO hats and socks. The Thumbs Up Runner: Run/walk five straight days and tally your miles for bragging rights. You can start running any time before May 25 but must declare a start time and distance by May 15. The goal is to get as many miles as you can, but you must log miles for five consecutive days. If you reach 108 miles, you are eligible for a belt buckle.

You can send in your time, mileage and pictures for a chance to win some shirts and hats.

“They can do it on a treadmill, they can do it walking. My parents are walking this challenge, too, so it’s open to all ability groups," Cook said. "A lot of people are doing virtual things, so I just tried to make it really local for Roanoke, but we have people from Jordan, Germany, Canada, all over that are doing this challenge.”

He’ll consider extending the challenge into June, he said, if someone joins late in the month and wants more time for the challenges.