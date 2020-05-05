Roanoke woman announces candidacy for city council

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke woman announced her candidacy for city council on Tuesday.

According to a release from her campaign, Peg McGuire promises to run on a conservative platform focusing on introducing an elected school board and “broad” support for first responders.

Below are some of the policies she detailed in her release:

Supporting Second Amendment rights

Giving first responders proper training and resources

Low taxes and limited regulations in an effort to support entrepreneurs, small businesses and arts and culture organizations

Moving the date of City Council elections to align with statewide elections in non-presidential election years

Restructuring City Council so that members are elected by ward instead of at-large

Introducing an elected school board

McGuire has reportedly lived in the Deyerle neighborhood for the past 12 years with her husband and two sons. She says she has worked as an independent communications consultant for clients nationwide, including the Virginia Museum of Transportation, where she was in charge of marketing for the Norfolk & Western Class J 611 Steam Passenger Locomotive.

According to the release, she attends St. Andrews Catholic Church in Roanoke and volunteers for several local nonprofits, including the Virginia Children’s Theatre, the Roanoke Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, the Norfolk & Western Historical Society, and the Norfolk & Western Railway African American Heritage Group.