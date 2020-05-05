Search underway for missing Floyd County man

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a 49-year-old Floyd County man who was reported missing last week.

On Thursday, deputies were dispatched around 8 p.m. to Indian Valley Road near the Montgomery County line in reference to a possible missing person, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies talked to a family member who was concerned about the well-being of 49-year-old Terry Young, and the family member apparently hadn’t spoken to Young since Wednesday morning.

Young’s vehicle was found at his home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Floyd and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices searched the residence and river nearby, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide 10 News with a photo of Young.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-745-9334.

