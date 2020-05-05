‘We miss the horses’: Community supports Healing Strides through safari

BOONES MILL, Va. – Healing Strides in Boones Mill is one of many local nonprofits that has lost money since the pandemic started.

They offer therapy through interaction with horses, including therapeutic riding. Though they’re closed, they’ve found a way that the horses can still help.

Enter, a safari -- pandemic style. Not with wild animals, but with horses.

“They can come; they don’t have to get out of the car; it’s no contact, but they can drive through these beautiful pastures, see the beautiful horses and get to say hello and do something positive in the community to give back,” said Healing Strides CEO Carol Young.

It takes about 15 minutes to drive through. Candace Kendrick, of Roanoke, drove through twice.

“Well, we just wanted to get out of the house, and come check out the horses and everything today,” said Kendrick.

Donations collected at the safari help Healing Strides, which lost several fundraisers and classes for 200 or so people when they closed on March 19. It was a big kick to their budget and a huge loss for people helped by their therapy.

“It’s very, very close to my heart. Our granddaughter rides here and everyone here is just so caring. We miss the horses. We miss the facility. It’s a wonderful place that’s good for your heart,” said Wendy Gilbert of Roanoke.

On Monday, nearly 60 cars came through the safari, raising more than $1,000 for Healing Strides.

“We need to give people hope. There is hope at the end of all of this and we will get back to some kind of normal. And when people come out and are able to see the beautiful horses and see this beautiful place, we let them know that there is still good in the world,” said Young.

The horse safari at Healing Strides is open every Monday from 2-4 p.m.