What’s News Today: free food, new school

ROANOKE, Va. – The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber is holding virtual town hall meetings for its members. Today, it will discuss transportation, logistics and distribution. The meeting kicks off online at 11 a.m.

Macado’s and the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge are teaming up for Giving Tuesday Now. They will provide essential workers and people in the community with 4,000 free boxed lunches. They will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis at the Gainsboro YMCA starting at 11:30 a.m.

The Roanoke County Planning Commission holds a public hearing about the Reimagine Hollins plan. The county is considering updating its comprehensive plan to include the plan. It covers 465 acres in the northeastern part of the county. The hearing will be held virtually.

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors will meet tonight. It will discuss construction plans for a new Rustburg Middle School. County administration will talk about the different options for getting bids. They hope to have the school ready for the start of the 2022 school year.

The Pittsylvania Pet Center will get supplies today. It will receive a tractor trailer load of pet supplies from GreaterGood.org. The donated items will be given out at the centers drive through pet pantry. This is the second major donation from the organization.