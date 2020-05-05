Lynchburg leaders make tough decisions with $6.4 million shortfall in revenue

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s city leaders are having to make tough financial decisions during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, council members were deciding what to keep or remove from the budget.

City officials said they are estimating a $6.4 million shortfall in revenue because of the pandemic.

Some things they’ll have to consider is giving the fire department enough money to hire nine more firefighters to fill an ambulance.

The fire chief Greg Wormser said their calls for service have doubled.

“Just calls where an ambulance is needed. Those calls have increased by as much as 15 to 16% over the past several years,” Wormser said.

“We are going to prioritize public safety and also make those decisions that will best meet the need,” Treney Tweedy, mayor, said.

City council hopes to have a final budget by June.