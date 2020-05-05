WSLS 10’s John Carlin, Jeff Haniewich, Rachel Lucas named in Best of Roanoke 2020 in Roanoker Magazine

ROANOKE, Va. – Each year, Roanoker Magazine releases a list of the Best of Roanoke, including best restaurants, businesses and the “Star of the Star City.”

WSLS 10 is honored to have some members of our staff be mentioned on this list.

John Carlin was named the male “Star of the Star City”

Jeff Haniewich got silver for “Most Accurate TV Weather Person”

Rachel Lucas received silver for “Most Savvy Entrepreneur” for her business, Couture Unicorn

WSLS 10 received silver for “Local Company that Gives Back”

