Berglund Center using trash cans to highlight positivity during coronavirus pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. – Calling all artists!

Roanoke’s Berglund Center is looking for pictures of positive coronavirus-related artwork to display.

The pictures will be displayed on six trash cans just like the ones that are currently decorated with local artwork.

It’s called the Painting Positivity initiative.

Any form of art from any skill level is acceptable as long as it depicts something positive about the coronavirus pandemic.

“With all the craziness and all the terrible things that are happening, the loss of loved ones, there are some silver linings coming out of this and we want to kind of commemorate this time. It’s going to be a time that nobody forgets and we want to, maybe, have some positive things that we can look back on," Berglund Center Sales and Marketing Director Robert Knight said.

There is no submission deadline.

Pictures can be e-mailed to berglundctr@gmail.com or by direct message on the center’s Facebook page.