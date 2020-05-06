Campbell County meat processing company sees positive change amid national meat shortage

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Meat might have just become the hardest thing to find.

Some stores across the commonwealth are seeing a meat shortage and are also limiting how much chicken, beef and pork a person can buy.

But at Peak’s Processing in Campbell County, there seems to be no limit because that’s who customers are calling.

“You know (I) get them in touch with a farmer so they can buy the beef from them and then they bring it up to me and I cut it for them and they have meat for 6 months,” said owner Adam Peak.

The coronavirus has shut down many poultry and meat packing factories leaving farmers to also rely on Peak, who helps them get rid of their beef.

"I’m listening to the radio all the time on the way in saying 'small businesses are struggling,' which I know they are, but I haven’t seen that,” Peak said.

Peak said sales have gone up about 25% and to stay on top of the orders, he’s had to hire more help.

“It’s go, go, go. I got to get at least 2,000 to 2,500 pounds of meat cut for me just to stay above. I try to hit at least 3,000 pounds,” Peak said.

Peak said it’s all good business for him because he’s booked until August.

“I don’t know how long this is going to last. People are still putting their orders in, putting their orders in,” Peak said.

10 News reached out to places like Kroger and Fresh Market to see how they're handling the meat shortage.

Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic says:

“At Kroger Mid-Atlantic, we feel good about our ability to maintain a broad assortment of meat and seafood for our customers because we purchase protein from a diverse network of suppliers. There is plenty of protein in the supply chain; however, some processors are experiencing challenges. At this time, we’ve added temporary purchase limits on beef, poultry and pork to ensure all customers continue to have access to these products.”

Meghan Flynn, communications director for The Fresh Market said:

"The Fresh Market sources from the very best suppliers across the country, from the Midwest to the Southeast, and we are well-stocked with an ample supply of chicken and seafood, as well as many cuts of beef, so guests have a variety of protein options to choose from. Due to reduced processing capacities in the beef and pork industries, high demand items such as ground beef and roasts, as well as pork, are being impacted.

We are communicating this to our guests in our emails, such as our popular Tuesday promotional deal on ground chuck. We are still able to offer our boneless, skinless chicken breasts at $2.99, but are not able to do so on our fresh ground chuck.

We have not increased our regular price of our ground fresh daily beef, which is still $5.99/pound.

Due to the volatility in supply, we have placed a three pound limit on certain high demand beef and chicken items as necessary."