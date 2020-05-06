Canceled fundraisers, shrinking donations force nonprofits to fight for survival

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday was #GivingTuesdayNow, a new global day of donating in response to COVID-19. It’s an addition to the annual #GivingTuesday which comes the week after Thanksgiving and it couldn’t come at a better time as donations for many organizations are down and many are fighting for survival.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is currently hosting an online Puppy Love Auction but it should be happening in person at the Puppy Love Ball.

“Spring is a busy non-profit event and gala season, so both our Tailchaser 5K in March and our Puppy Love Ball which is our biggest fundraiser, have been canceled in response to COVID,” Roanoke Valley SPCA CEO Denise Hayes said.

Hayes is now trying to figure out their budget. The auction moved online but it won’t be the same financial impact.

“Puppy Love Ball is huge for us, it’s about $50,000 to $60,000 annually to help us care for the animals," Hayes said.

Abby Hamilton is the CEO of the United Way of Roanoke Valley and said the SPCA isn’t alone.

“I think every non-profit is kind of in a position to think about their fiscal health," Hamilton said.

Nonprofits across the board, including the United Way, are seeing a decrease in donations as corporate sponsors cut back and families tighten budgets in this coronavirus world.

Hamilton said organizations are relying upon government aid that’s being offered to small businesses and are making cuts to make it through.

“They too need to be able to kind of survive this period of time, because we all need to kind of make it through and function still as a strong community after this pandemic," Hamilton said.

The United Way is leading the charge. Last week they dispersed $60,000 of your donations to eight area non-profits that are providing coronavirus relief with another round coming.

For those outside that scope, like the RVSPCA, they’re still fighting too. Hayes said people have donated stimulus checks and they’re thankful for the help.

“It does feel really good to know that people are still out there and they still want the best for the animals and that we can continue to serve the animals," Hayes said.

You can view the items for auction to support the SPCA here.