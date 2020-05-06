VDH arranges virtual town hall to answer New River Valley’s coronavirus questions

RADFORD, Va. – As the world wonders what can be done to stop the coronavirus, the Virginia Department of Health will attempt to answer the New River Valley’s most pressing questions about the virus on Wednesday night.

VDH is hosting a virtual town hall on the New River Valley’s coronavirus response from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The town hall can be watched on Montgomery County’s YouTube page.

The event will feature members of the health department’s New River Valley Public Health Task Force, including representatives from Carilion Clinic, LewisGale Regional Health System and the Community Health Center of the New River Valley.

The New River Valley Community Services, which focuses on mental health, will also participate in the town hall.

Mike Wade with NRVCS said it’s important for people to think about both the physical and mental effects of the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s important for people to recognize themselves and say, ‘This is more than I can take on right now, and I need somebody to help with this,'" Wade said. "That’s why we’re here.”

If you have a question for the town hall, there are three ways to submit them: