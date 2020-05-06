Virginia could reach its coronavirus testing goal in a few weeks

RICHMOND, Va. – There’s some positive news Wednesday in the fight against the coronavirus in the commonwealth from the Virginia Department of Health.

Public health leaders held a conference call on Wednesday morning to give an update on testing.

The governor's goal is to run 10,000 tests a day. As of now, VDH leaders said we're just shy of 7,000 a day.

Testing efforts are also scaling up in long-term care facilities with help from the Virginia National Guard through a program called point prevalence testing. That means we may not be far off the target.

“It's likely that our counts will go up and increase in the next few weeks, especially with point prevalence testing, so it's probably attainable very soon,” said Michael Keatts, VDH NW region health emergency coordinator.

Two pharmacies have now started testing.

VDH leaders said those efforts will expand as early as next week, targeting underserved communities.