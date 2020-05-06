What’s News Today: reopening plans, National Nurses Day

ROANOKE, Va. – The New River Valley Public Health Task Force holds an online town hall. Representatives from Carilion Clinic, the Community Health Center of the New River Valley, LewisGale and the Department of Health will talk about COVID-19 and health care. The discussion runs fro 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The YMCA of Central Virginia is looking to “Fill the Bus For Our Future.” It’s looking to collect healthy snacks and activity items for children in the community. It’s looking for things like granola bars crackers, coloring books and Legos. The bus will go into several neighborhoods, collecting the supplies.

The Salem Downtown Merchants Association is hosting Hump Day, Virtual Shop Day. Each business will spend 30 minutes on Facebook, promoting their business and sharing some of the items they have available. You can find the schedule on the association’s Facebook page.

The City of Roanoke will hold its weekly coronavirus update. City leaders will talk about how the city is preparing to reopen municipal facilities. The CEO of Blue Ridge Behavioral Health will also speak.

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing opens today in Giles County. It will open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Giles High School. You must have an authorization letter from the Health Department and appointment in order to be tested.

Dunkin’ will celebrate National Nurses Day today. Health care workers can get a free medium coffee and a donut at participating stores today, while supplies last.