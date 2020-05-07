Altavista teachers get free Chick-fil-A, gifts during Teacher Appreciation Week

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The pandemic is keeping teachers out of the classroom right now, but that’s not stopping some school divisions from recognizing their own.

For Teacher Appreciation Week, administrative staff at Altavista Combined School handed out free lunch from Chick-Fil-A to about 50 teachers.

They all came in by car to pick up their appreciation gifts that included a pencil yard stick and toilet paper, for 'roll’-ing with the punches in a what’s become an unforgettable school year.

“It’s bigger than just a packet of work. Our teachers come here every day because of the kids and that didn’t change because they’re not in the building. So, they’re still going above and beyond every single day to meet these kids’ needs,” said assistant principal Missy McBride.

Altavista Combined School also decorated its front lawn for graduating seniors.