Authorities searching for southwest Virginia man after murder, malicious wounding

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Perry is a person of interest in a murder and malicious wounding in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a southwest Virginia man is a person of interest in a murder and malicious wounding.

Gabriel Perry, of Saltville, is wanted after authorities say there was a murder late Wednesday night in Tannersville and a malicious wounding in Thompson Valley, both in Tazewell County.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Perry’s location to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-988-0645.

