Bedford County school nurse supervisor honored with statewide award

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Education recognized and honored school nurses this week.

Bedford County Public School’s own Patricia Knox earned an award for the School Nurse Administrator of the Year.

According to the school district, Knox serves as the supervisor of physical and mental health for the county.

“I congratulate each of these school health professionals, and I want to thank all of our school nurses in advance for the important role they will play in the coming weeks and months as the commonwealth’s school divisions — in partnership with the Virginia Department of Education — develop guidance on safely reopening schools while protecting students, families and employees from infection," said Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, James Lane, in a statement.