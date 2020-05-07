E.C. Glass High School will names a new principal

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Hilltoppers have a new leader.

Lynchburg City Schools announced Thursday that Rose Flaugher is the new principal at E.C. Glass High School.

She’s worked at the school since 1999, moving up from athletic director, to assistant principal, to associate principal--the role she has held since 2014.

Previously, she’s served as principal designee when needed.

During her career, she’s observed classrooms and chairing various committees, including school safety, accreditation, school improvement, etc.

Flaugher has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Lynchburg College and a bachelor’s degree in health/physical education from Radford University.

Flaugher replaces Dr. Jeffrey Garrett.