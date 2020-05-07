Farmburguesa launches new rewards program for loyal customers

ROANOKE, Va. – If you love burgers, you’ll love to hear this: Farmburguesa is making it easier than ever for customers to get their favorite meals and save money.

Farmburguesa just launched a new customer loyalty program. There are three programs available.

For $25 a year, you save 10% on every order.

For $40 a year, you save 15% on every order

For $100 a year, you save 25% on every order.

Co-owner Jimmy Delgado said their customers have been so supportive amid coronavirus changes that this is a win-win for the restaurant and customers.

“Now we feel like we can give back and our loyal customers can save a little bit of money during these hard times," said Delgado.

Click here if you want to sign up for the program.