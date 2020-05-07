Firefighter parade honors doctors, nurses in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Some local firefighters are making sure the doctors and nurses in their community know they’re appreciated.

The Danville Fire Department held a parade this morning outside Sovah Health in Danville.

Firetrucks made a loop around the hospital with their lights and sirens on as doctors, nurses and other hospital staff stood on the sidewalk and waved.

Afterwards, firefighters helped deliver food donated to hospital staff by Firehouse Subs.

“We did where we can feed at least 160 people. That was our goal,” said Danville Fire Department captain and co-owner of the local Firehouse Subs Marvin Jones.

He said this started with a retired Danville fire captain wanting to donate his $1,200 stimulus check.

“He reached out to Firehouse Subs. We did some matching donations, reached out to the community and from that, all this grew,” Jones said.

Firehouse Subs provided sandwiches, chips, cookies and drinks.

“This is wonderful. My brother was actually a firefighter for years, so I appreciate what they do. The fact that they stand up for us is really a good feeling," Dr. Eric Taylor said.

“People need recognition for what they’re doing. It was important to us to make sure they knew they were appreciated," Danville Fire Chief David Coffey said.

On May 14 at 7:30 p.m., any frontline workers, including restaurant and grocery store employees, are encouraged to drive by the hospital.

Firefighters and other first responders will be on the sidewalk to wave and show their support.