Nourishment for nurses: More than 800 sandwiches dropped off at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Wednesday marked the beginning of National Nurses Week, and a pair of New River Valley businesses showed their appreciation with free food.

The Carilion New River Valley Medical Center received 800 sandwiches from Embrace Home Loans and Keller Williams Realty, enough to feed every worker on the clock.

“It’s particularly important that we recognize our healthcare heroes,” said Carilion New River Valley Medical Center CEO Bill Flattery.

“We had four vehicles that had sandwich boxes from the floor to the ceiling going down the interstate," said Dave Shelor of Embrace Home Loans.

Flattery said the hospital has received constant donations ever since COVID-19 showed up in Virginia. He said the free food helps health care workers both physically and mentally.

“It’s sustenance, number one, and it makes us stop long enough to realize that we need to eat, we need to take care of ourselves, and to feel appreciated in that process,” Flattery said.

The hospital also placed lighted signs thanking nurses for their service around the property. However, Flattery said the appreciation from the community means much more.

“When our healthcare heroes understand that someone has reached out and is thinking about them, it helps them boost up and come back and do it again tomorrow,” Flattery said.