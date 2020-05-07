‘People have to get creative’: Salem businesses participating in virtual shopping events

SALEM, Va. – Other than being “Hump Day”, there’s now a new reason to look forward to Wednesdays.

“Hump Day Virtual Shop Days” are being hosted by the Downtown Salem Merchants Association and the Economic Development Department. Each Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., various businesses will be invited to go live on the merchant’s association’s Facebook page. About eight different businesses will be featured in 30-minute intervals during that time.

“People have to get creative,” said Jo Jo Soprano, president of the Downtown Salem Merchants Association. “You’ve got to find new ways to get your business name out there, find different ways of marketing your products, so this is an opportunity not only for these people to get on the air, of course these merchants to show their products but it also gives them an opportunity to explain how their business may have changed due to COVID-19.”

Some businesses will do giveaways or gift cards while others may share some tips and tricks of their trade. The ultimate goal is to send people to their online store to continue to shop local.

Hump Day Virtual Shop Days will continue for the foreseeable future.