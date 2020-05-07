Roanoke County School Board discusses reopening plan

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – We’re getting a look at how Roanoke County school leaders plan to reopen the district.

There will be three phases, modeled after state and federal guidelines.

In phase one, employees will return for two days, alternating with other employees in their offices.

The next phase calls for employees to work every other day, but still alternate.

The third phase will be employees working as they normally would.

School planning for the upcoming school year will also be done in three phases developed by each school and department.