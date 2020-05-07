Roanoke Dunkin’ network donates 70 dozen donuts to local hospitals on National Nurses Day

ROANOKE, Va. – The local Dunkin’ franchise celebrated health care workers at local hospitals in honor of National Nurses Day on Wednesday.

The Roanoke franchise network donated 70 dozen donuts total to staff at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital and LewisGale Medical Center in Salem.

The company said it wanted to show appreciation for “these heroes’ tireless efforts to keep us all healthy and safe.”

Dunkin’ also offered a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut – no purchase necessary - to all healthcare workers who visited participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide.