Roanoke leaders unveil plan to reopen city

ROANOKE, Va. – As Governor Ralph Northam shares plans to begin reopening Virginia, we’re learning how Roanoke plans to reopen.

The Lick Run, Tinker Creek and Garden City greenways are expected to reopen May 15 and the Roanoke River Greenway on May 19.

City council members will be forming focus groups and having one-on-one conversations with residents to help guide the reopening process.

“Roanoke has initiated its plan for recovery,” Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said at the city’s weekly coronavirus news conference Wednesday.

Starting next week, Roanoke city council members will be having conversations with residents about how they're preparing for recovery and the challenges they could face.

“The city’s framework also looks beyond response and recovery. It address ways to make ourselves as a community more resilient," said Roanoke Vice Mayor Joe Cobb.

Cobb and Lea will be heading up a recovery task force, with one job being to figure out how to use a $1 million recovery fund the city has set up.

As exciting as reopening may be, Mayor Lea emphasized reopening does not mean you can let your guard down.

“It is critical to remember COVID-19 remains in our community," Lea said.

The information learned from the community conversations will be presented at a future council meeting.