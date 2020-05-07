Virginia Department of Health’s NRV district hosts virtual town halls for COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health is hosting a series of online town halls to share information about the coronavirus response.

The department hosted the first one on Wednesday night, streamed live on Montgomery County’s YouTube page.

Representatives from local hospitals discussed testing, patient load and updates about the virus.

They said more people are being tested. On Wednesday, the department swabbed more than 100 people at Giles High School.

“I can’t offer testing to every single individual, but we, at this point, have opened up our testing to the people who are symptomatic, people who are contacts of known COVID cases and people who just want to know,” Dr. Noell Bissell, Director of the New River Health District said.

Future topics include first responders, local government, business and education.

The town halls are scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m.