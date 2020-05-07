What’s News Today: budget talk, National Day of Prayer

ROANOKE, Va. – Danville City Council will meet today. The school board will present its proposed budget. The budget includes $25.3 million from the city. The new budget year begins on July 1st.

Several pastors in Lynchburg will gather today for the National Day of Prayer. Anyone can attend the 15-minute prayer time at Thomas Road Baptist Church at noon. If you plan to go, you should stay in your car in order to observe social distancing guidelines.

There’s a COVID-19 test site in the New River Valley today. It runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Galax. You must have an appointment in order to be tested.

The Lynchburg City School Board will meet today. Administrators will present updates plans for graduation and other senior activities. The board will also get an update on changes to the school system’s budget.

New College Institute will hold an online seminar today about cyber security. Experts will talk about policing the dark web.