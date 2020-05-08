Carriers at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport now requiring face coverings for entire flight

ROANOKE, Va. – Travelers flying through Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport will now be required to wear a face covering for the duration of their flights, airport leaders announced on Friday.

The requirement goes into effect on Monday, May 11.

Because the airline carriers are requiring the use of face coverings, the airport recommends checking with each carrier to see if they are providing them.

Face coverings will be sold at Hudson News for any travelers who don’t bring their own.

Click or tap here for more travel recommendations from the CDC.