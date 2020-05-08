Highlands community helps raise thousands for area non-profits
COVINGTON, Va. – A local radio group is rallying around non-profits helping serve families in need.
The Highlands Media Group presented a check Thursday to four Alleghany area food pantries after launching a food drive on Fridays.
In just a couple weeks, the community helped raise 700 pounds of food and $2,200.
Highlands Community Bank heard of the area's generosity and decided to match that money, helping give each non-profit more than a thousand dollars.
If you would like to give you can drop off food at the Highlands Media Group radio station or donate money at Highlands Community Bank.
