Lynchburg-area pastors come together for National Prayer Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Thursday was National Prayer Day.

Several pastors from the Lynchburg area came together to host the yearslong tradition.

To practice social distancing, people stayed in their cars and watched on Facebook as each pastor came to the podium to read a bible verse and pray for local and federal government leaders.

“We’re in a season of uncertainty, unprecedented times. So, we as the faith community in Lynchburg, a lot of local pastors, we’re coming together,” said Jonathan Falwell with Thomas Road Baptist Church.