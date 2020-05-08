54ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Lynchburg police responding to an active shooting

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Lynchburg, Crime
Lynchburg police cars
Lynchburg police cars (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police are currently at the scene of an active shooting in Lynchburg, according to the police department.

Police are at the Birchwood Apartments just off Hill Street.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Stay with 10 News for more on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: