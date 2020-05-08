Lynchburg police responding to an active shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police are currently at the scene of an active shooting in Lynchburg, according to the police department.

Police are at the Birchwood Apartments just off Hill Street.

We are on scene of An active shooting at Birchwood apartments. We ask the public to avoid the area. — Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) May 8, 2020

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Stay with 10 News for more on this breaking news story.