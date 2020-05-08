'The kitchen’s ready. Bring it on’: Despite unknowns, local restaurants prepare to reopen

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA – Restaurants across Virginia are anxiously waiting to reopen their dining rooms to customers. However, it is still unclear exactly when and how that will happen.

At Rocky Mount Burger Company, the kitchen’s open, but chairs are still stacked-- for now. With restaurants possibly allowed to reopen as early as May 15, owner Bryan Hochstein is excited to get customers back inside.

He is sprucing up the place by refinishing the floors, putting in new chairs and adding touchless paper towel and hand sanitizing dispensers.

“We’ve always had a clean kitchen, but we’re adding a little more. We’re just going to be a little more vigilant and keep it going,” Hochstein said.

Mission BBQ in Roanoke is creating its own company-wide plan, according to Western Virginia Director of Operations David Clark.

“Hand-washing logs, deep cleaning the restaurant, sanitizing the restaurant three and four times a day," said Clark. "And going to social distancing while people are waiting in the restaurant.”

There are questions and concerns over what the reopening will entail.

Other restaurants told 10 News it could be tough to get the cleaning supplies they need, manage takeout, curbside pickup and now dine-in customers with a limited staff. Plus, a nationwide meat shortage is on the horizon. Meat production is down 25% due to coronavirus concerns and outbreaks at plants across the U.S.

“It’s becoming more of a commodity. Prices have gone up pretty substantially in like the 50% range," said Hochstein. “If we need to adjust and change, we can do that. If there’s no more beef, we might have to bring back fried shrimp.”

Nevertheless, Clark and Hochstein said they are ready to reopen and will adjust as needed.

“We would love to get back to seeing our customers in the restaurant," said Clark.

“We are ready. The servers are ready. The kitchen’s ready," said Hochstein. “Bring it on.”