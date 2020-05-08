Two months into the coronavirus pandemic in Virginia

Two months since Virginia saw its first confirmed coronavirus case, there are now more than 21,500 cases.

On March 7th, a marine tested positive in Fairfax County.

Since then, it’s spread across the commonwealth, hitting the more populated cities in northern Virginia, Richmond and the Norfolk area.

In Southwest Virginia, confirmed cases rose by twelve with one new death reported from the city of Roanoke

With the biggest jumps in cases came in Roanoke and Carroll County each adding four.

Across Virginia, more than 500 cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours and the death toll is nearly 800.