What’s News Today: symphony concert, graduation plans

ROANOKE, Va. – The Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra will perform a live-streamed concert. The event will be live streamed on the Academy Center of the Arts Facebook page tonight at 7 p.m. During the pandemic, the orchestra has performed window concerts at senior living communities and posted on social media.

A COVID-19 testing site comes to the New River Valley today. It will be set up at Blacksburg High School from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The site is closed to the public. You must have an authorization letter from the health department and an appointment.

The Rockbridge area Chamber of Commerce holds a virtual Lunch and Learn seminar today. Financial advisers will talk about ways to deal with the ups and downs of the markets.

Lynchburg City Schools will hold a virtual news conference today. Administrators will talk about plans for graduation and other senior celebrations.

Today marks 75 years since V-E Day. The National D-Day Memorial will hold a webinar talk about the anniversary of the Victory in Europe. You can register online. The presentation begins at 1 p.m.

Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley holds a virtual scrabble tournament starting today. Competitors will play two games at home and share scores and photos. All players will be entered to win restaurant gift cards. The event is free, but donations are encouraged.