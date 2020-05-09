Congressman Morgan Griffith tours PPE decontamination site at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – We're getting our first look at the PPE decontamination site at Virginia Tech.

There are four chambers that look like shipping containers at the Marching Virginians Center.

On Friday, Congressman Morgan Griffith toured the site. The site is one of only three in the state.

Site lead Christian Williams lead Rep. Morgan Griffith into a decontamination chamber. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Vaporized hydrogen peroxide will be used to decontaminate up to 80,000 N-95 masks a day from healthcare facilities in Virginia and West Virginia.

Afterward, they’ll be sent back to the health care facilities.

“It’s huge for people who work on the front lines and the people in the area. It means our supply of PPE will be much greater and should we have a surge, we’re going to be much better positioned to not overwhelm our healthcare system," Griffith said.

“We’re going to load all of these shelves from top to bottom, back to front. Once we’ve reached that capacity, we’re then going to use horizontal rods to put more masks in the chamber," said Christian Williams, the site lead for the company doing the decontamination.

To register to have masks from your healthcare facility decontaminated at the site, click here.