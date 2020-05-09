IRunWithMaud: Roanoke running store joins movement honoring Ahmaud Arbery

ROANOKE, Va. – “We felt like it was the least that we could do,” said Runabout Sports co-owner Allison Bowersock, explaining why the store is participating in a global movement honoring Ahmaud Arbery.

Runabout Sports in Roanoke is joining what Bowersock calls a global call to action in the wake of Arbery’s death.

The store encouraged people to run 2.23 miles Friday.

Friday, because that would have been Arbery’s 26th birthday. And 2.23 miles, because Arbery was killed on February 23.

The story of a white father and son charged in the fatal shooting of a black man has caused national outcry. Arbery was shot to death Feb. 23 in Georgia after being chased while out for a jog, according to his family.

Father and son Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael were arrested this week and charged with murder.

“We’ve had a lot of people engaged with the movement. We always promote being physically active and it’s just so unconscionable that someone would be killed for doing something that they love," said Bowersock.

According to NBC News, a police report says the father and son claim they thought Arbery was a burglar.

“We stand with the community who stands with the folks who support his family," Bowersock said.

Running should be an act of clarity, peace and unity, she said, not one associated with fear and injustice.