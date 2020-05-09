‘It’s almost unheard of’: Farmers prepare, protect crops for mid-May frost

BEDFORD, Va. – Ronnie Gross of Gross Orchard has heard family tales for every agricultural calamity.

“I’m a fifth-generation farmer," Gross said. "We learn something hopefully from each generation.”

However, Gross said he has never experienced freezing conditions in the middle of May. That will likely change this weekend.

“It’s almost unheard of," Gross said. "We have not, in the history of growing fruit, seen temperatures this low with the fruit development at the stage it is.”

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s this weekend all across the area. Erika McFaden, who manages the Bedford Farmers Market, said the cold temperatures became a hot topic among the food vendors.

“Everybody I’ve been talking to has remarked how late this is and how some aren’t prepared for it," McFaden said. "I’m just hoping for the best.”

McFaden is optimistic the farmers market will continue even after the frost, as farmers rush to protect their crops from the cold.

“We have some tomato plants for the family, and we have to cover them this evening," McFaden said.

Gross said his apple and peach crops are still early in their growing season, but frost does not usually occur when fruit is visible on the tree. He believes the trees will be resilient enough to stand the cold and bear enough fruit to get by.

“90% of the fruit has to be removed anyway, we just don’t want 98% of the fruit removed because of the cold weather," Gross said. “The old folks that used to grow fruit in this region used to say, ‘You’re not safe until the 10th of May.’ This has made me a believer.”