Jerry Falwell Jr. shares video message for 2020 grads on Liberty’s Graduation Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On what would have been Liberty University’s spring commencement day, President Jerry Falwell Jr. addressed the graduating class in a video posted on his Instagram account and the school’s main social media accounts.

State orders related to COVID-19 restrictions forced Liberty to postpone Commencement to Sept. 11-12. But on Saturday, Falwell told the graduating class, “We’re proud of you and what you’ve struggled through and what you’ve persevered to obtain this milestone in your life.”

He said Liberty’s graduates are shining examples in the world.

Falwell told the graduates he looked forward to seeing them and their families in September, when Liberty will recognize graduates in a special ceremony during the first 25 minutes of the first home football game on Sept. 12.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be coming to speak at the ceremony as well. Pompeo was originally slated as the keynote speaker for the main Commencement.