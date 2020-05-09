Lynchburg needs community’s help to celebrate graduating seniors

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg city has plans to celebrate high school seniors all month long before a virtual graduation ceremony on May 31st.

Starting Monday, teachers will post video messages about seniors who have made a difference in the classroom.

Then the following week, Lynchburg city schools is asking the community to paint the city orange and blue to support Heritage and E.C. Glass high seniors.

“We will be putting orange and blue ribbon around the trees throughout the city. We are asking the community to agree with us that this week will be the community support where you can see throughout the city orange and blue. So, we are painting the town,” Dashia Womack, supervisor of secondary counseling, alternative education, said.

School leaders say students can pick up their diplomas in early June.