Nearly $8 million added to expand Covid-19 testing capacity in Virginia
5 health centers in Southwest Virginia will receive some of the funds
Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Time Kaine announced $7,961,099 in federal funding to expand COVID-19 testing capacity at 26 health centers across Virginia.
“We must expand testing capacity for COVID-19 in Virginia and across the country,” the Senators said. “This federal funding will directly help health centers in Virginia achieve this. We will keep working to ensure that health centers receive the support they need to serve Virginians during this emergency.”
Five centers in Southwest Virginia are receiving some of the funding.
Those include:
- Rockbridge Area Free Clinic of Lexington, VA will receive $198,709
- Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center of Roanoke, VA will receive $239,974
- Piedmont Access to Health Services (PATHS) of Danville, VA will receive $387,844
- Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness of Martinsville, VA will receive $170,044
- Free Clinic Of The New River Valley, Inc. of Christiansburg, VA will receive $174,979
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.