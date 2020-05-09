Pandemic EBT cards to be mailed to students who receive free or reduced lunch in Virginia

About 500,000 Virginia students will soon be getting a new federal benefit because of the pandemic.

Since school have moved online, The Virginia Department of Social Services will provide Pandemic EBT benefits to students who no longer have access to free or reduced-price school meals due to the closures.

The cards will be worth $370 per child. That breaks down to $5.70 per day for the 66 days of the Pandemic during the school term.

Families from schools still providing free and reduced price lunch will gain access to SNAP benefits.

Cards are expected to be delivered by mail to families later this month.

You can contact your local school system to find out more about the initiative, or visit the Virginia Department of Social Service’s website.