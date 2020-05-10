Emory & Henry College plans for on-campus classes in fall, announces delayed commencement ceremony

EMORY – Emory & Henry College is planning for classes in the fall semester to take place on campus with the proper measures taken to ensure the safety of students, faculty, guests and visitors, the school announced in a release Sunday.

The college’s COVID-19 task force will continue to monitor the situation closely, and if it is deemed unsafe for students to return to campus, will continue teaching remotely.

Another possibility the college is planning for is a different fall semester that will include two, seven-week, back-to-back sessions with new class times. That will afford the opportunity to move students to classes more safely, vary the credit load per session, offer remote classes if needed and offer more time for students to work if needed.

The school also announced that a traditional commencement ceremony will be held on a suitable date this fall to honor the accomplishments of the class of 2020 in a venue and format that is safe for all students and guests.

Students will be receiving their diploma, a program and a gift from the college in the mail next month.

On Saturday, the college held a virtual celebration on social media outlets to honor the accomplishments of graduates on their originally scheduled commencement ceremony date.