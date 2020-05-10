Man arrested after a multi-hour standoff in Bedford County

BEDFORD CO., Va. – A man was arrested early Saturday morning after a multi-hour standoff with deputies in Bedford County.

Police say they responded to a call for a domestic disturbance on Lilac Road in the Moneta area.

Deputies attempted to take James Roy Fulk into custody, at which time Fulk barricaded himself in his home.

After the standoff, Fulk exited the home and was taken into custody without further incident.

Fulk is charged with one count of Obstruction of Justice and one count of Domestic Violence.