Man arrested in connection with 2019 Danville malicious wounding, death

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville police said they arrested a man on Sunday for his role in a 2019 malicious wounding that led to another man’s death.

Lindsey Wilson was arrested during a routine traffic stop on Sunday on an outstanding warrant for malicious wounding, according to the Danville Police Department.

The malicious wounding charge is related to the July 4, 2019 assault on 72-year-old Melvin Smith who later died from his injuries, according to Danville police.

After Smith died, police investigated the case as a homicide.

Wilson is being held at the Danville City Jail without bond.

The case is still under investigation.