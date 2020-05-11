Radford nursing home residents experience an incredible Mother’s Day surprise

RADFORD, Va. – Mothers at a New River Valley nursing home received a special surprise on Sunday.

Unbeknownst to residents, Radford Health and Rehab Center organized a drive-by parade for family members to briefly see their loved ones.

The idea was inspired by employees who said they wanted to give moms a special day.

Administrator Kemet Scott said this is a plan they’ve been working hard to bring to life.

"I couldn’t go to sleep last night knowing that this was going to take place today. This is what I do, this is the field I chose and just to give back in this industry because of the positivity that I can shed and make these decisions for these residents,” said Scott.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, no visitors are allowed in the nursing home at this time.

Those rules will remain in place until coronavirus restrictions are loosened in Virginia.