Roanoke’s Local Colors festival pushed to 2021

ROANOKE, Va. – After an initial postponement, this year’s Local Colors festival will now be held in 2021.

This year’s festival had been postponed until July due to coronavirus restrictions; however, because restrictions could still be in place in July, the board of directors voted to move the event to 2021.

The festival will now be held on its typical third Saturday in May, which will by May 15, 2021.

The annual festival celebrates Roanoke’s rich diversity each year with performers, food, vendors, and educators sharing their culture with thousands of attendees.

This year, as part of the 30th anniversary celebration, the festival had planned special features to recognize the organization’s history and the contributions of its founder, Pearl Fu.

In lieu of the festival, Local Colors will be offering a virtual edition that will highlight the cultural representation the festival is known for.

This will include performances, cooking demonstrations, children’s activities, and other presentations that allow people to experience and participate in the abundant ethnic diversity that exists in the Roanoke Valley.

Specific dates for the virtual offerings will be announced on Local Colors’ website soon.

Looking ahead to October, Local Colors still intends to hold its celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which will feature performances, food and education presentations highlighting the significant contributions of Latinos in the Roanoke Valley.

Additionally, Local Colors plans to host an event in November that will feature four different cultures and give attendees a taste of the festival that Local Colors is known for.