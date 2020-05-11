55ºF

WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers May 11 coronavirus update

Governor scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added before he begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Coronavirus, Ralph Northam
Gov. Ralph Northam gives the coronavirus update on May 8, 2020 (WSLS 10)

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update to Virginians on his response to the coronavirus.

He’s scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.

During his update on Friday, Northam provided more specifics about what it means when Virginia enters Phase 1, which is scheduled to happen this Friday.

As of Monday, there are 25,070 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 850 people have died.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

