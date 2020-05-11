WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers May 11 coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update to Virginians on his response to the coronavirus.

He’s scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.

During his update on Friday, Northam provided more specifics about what it means when Virginia enters Phase 1, which is scheduled to happen this Friday.

As of Monday, there are 25,070 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 850 people have died.

