Antibody testing: What it won’t tell you about immunity

ROANOKE, Va. – As more COVID-19 testing becomes available, another test is generating a lot of buzz: the antibody test.

Antibody testing could show how widespread the virus may be in the community and how many people may have gotten the virus without showing symptoms.

Unlike the nasal swab test that’s used to diagnose someone who is currently infected with COVID-19, the antibody test is a blood test that determines if someone was infected at some point and if their immune system has developed antibodies needed to fight off the virus.

“The really crucial point here is that you would not use the blood test to make a diagnosis of infection,” said Dr. Paul Skolnik, the chair of medicine at Carilion Clinic.

The presence of antibodies in a person’s system does not mean they’re immune to the virus.

“We’ll be studying that to figure that out. It’s possible. It might even be likely, but we don’t know for sure yet," said Skolnik.

Health officials admit there is not enough evidence yet to show how effective those antibodies are, how long they stay in your system, if you could catch COVID-19 again, or if you could pass it on to someone else.

Then, why get an antibody test?

Dr. Chris Lewis, the vice president of medical affairs at Centra Health, said the test could be useful if someone thinks they may have been exposed to the virus.

“A lot of people may have been asymptomatic or just had some sniffles or something like that and never thought much of it. Antibody testing would show how much the disease really had penetrated our community," said Lewis.

You might be able to donate plasma to help patients fighting the virus and it could help public health officials understand the virus better. However, Lewis and Skolnik want to remind everyone that a positive antibody test result is not a free pass to drop all the health precautions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The concern is: we really don’t want people to get the antibody test now and then behave differently if they have antibodies. So, for example, say, ‘Well I don’t need to worry about, you know, washing my hands, or masking or that sort of thing. I’m sort of bulletproof, basically.’ We don’t know that’s the case.”

The tests that Centra and Carilion use are authorized by the FDA, but not all antibody tests have been reviewed by the FDA.

The FDA said the tests can help public health officials understand the virus better, but it’s important to understand there can be false positives and there are limitations to testing. Some individuals might even need two antibody tests to get reliable results.