‘Beer it forward’: How you can help Starr Hill Brewery raise a glass to health care heroes

ROANOKE, Va. – Starr Hill Brewery is giving you the chance to do something nice for health care heroes with its new “Beer It Forward” initiative.

All you have to do is go to the brewery’s website and click on your local taproom to contribute to the fund.

Once Starr Hill can reopen safely, health care workers and first responders simply show their work ID to redeem a free pint of beer, courtesy of the fund.

“We wanted to set ourselves up to open in a way that was really deliberate and that really celebrated the people that helped us get there,” said Alex Conner, general manager of Starr Hill. “People have been really responsive to that. They know how hard everybody's been working and it's a way to reward them and celebrate them and encourage them to come in and have a beer on you.”

Starr Hill Brewery in Roanoke has not yet decided when it will reopen to customers but continues its delivery model.

Learn more about the “Beer it Forward” initiative tonight on 10 News at 5:30.