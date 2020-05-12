Henry County employee tests positive for coronavirus
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Officials say a Henry County employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to a statement from the county, the person works in the County Administration Building and was last in the office on May 5. The building has been closed to the public since April 1.
Officials say the building is being “deep-cleaned” and employees are being reminded of the importance of social distance, hand washing, wearing masks and maintaining a six-feet distance.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.