Johnson Health Center receives more than $475,000 to open testing sites, buy PPE

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – Nearly half a million dollars is being poured into the region to help provide COVID-19 testing at local centers.

Johnson Health Center in Madison Heights is receiving $475,054 to open testing sites in Lynchburg city as well as Campbell and Amherst counties.

The CEO, Gary Campbell, said the money will also help them buy more personal protective equipment (PPE) and take mobile tests to some of their vulnerable populations.

“The reality is, a lot of these patients we have contact with. The testing can start right here. We can keep a lot of them out of the hospital system and really spread the testing capabilities around,” said Gary Campbell, the CEO of Johnson Health Center.

Campbell said tests should be coming any day now. They hope to open their first testing site on Federal Street in Lynchburg.